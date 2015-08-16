Large update to Gem Miner 2 arriving tonight

The main features are new levels and the hard difficulty added for the Rainforest expansion.

Complete change list:

Added 3 new expeditions

Added hard difficulty to Rainforest pack

Fixed tech mine freeplay not loading

Improved stamina display – it now extends to better indicate additional stamina from upgrades

All expedition difficulties are unlocked from start

Retouched UI – thinner borders

Added a page turn animation in menus

Various menu pages rearranged slightly

New loading screen

Fixed bug where dirt chips from digging would sometimes appear above you

Fixed spelling mistake on rainforest level

Fixed conversation icon for Jimjam/Tiktok

Fixed various bugs in Rainforest level 9 (Lost)

Fixed a bug at the end of Rainforest temple 1

Fixed lift and crane sound bug in tech mine

Fixed bug where mosquitos could be captured

Fixed objective sparkles in the wrong place

Fixed star overlay in camp menu

Ladders now destroy very quickly in lava to encourage walkway use

Fixed the ability to destroy the scientist!

